URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS. * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest,. southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the. northern...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO