“Everybody I’ve talked to wants to go in reverse,” Jeremiah said. “I haven’t found anybody that’s in a hurry to go forward, so we’ll see what happens. Usually when you have trade-ups, you’re talking about quarterbacks and it just comes down to where everybody feels on these dudes. So, if you get somebody that loves a quarterback, the Carolina Panthers are picking at six, I know some people have mentioned Detroit with a quarterback early, I don’t know that I’m buying that necessarily.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO