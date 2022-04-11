ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

Father, son dead after boating accident in Jackson Co

 4 days ago
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said a father and his adult son are dead after their boat capsized.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in a private pond along Brockton Road in Jackson County.

DNR officials said the men drowned in the pond and were recovered by a dive team.

Investigators said they have few details about what happened and they are not releasing the identities of the men until their family has been notified.

