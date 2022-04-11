ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Man accused of beating roommate over mosquito argument

By CNN
live5news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (CNN) - A Texas man is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly beating his roommate over an argument about mosquitoes. Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit the man...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested in Hollister for threatening roommate with shotgun

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said they arrested a person after his roommate said they threatened to shoot them on Monday night. Around 6:30 p.m. a patrol car was flagged down by a person who said their roommate started an argument with them and pointed a shotgun at them. They said their roommate threatened them The post Man arrested in Hollister for threatening roommate with shotgun appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitoes#Roommate#Police#Cnn#Shavers
hotnewhiphop.com

Courtney Tailor Confronted In Miami Bar After Allegedly Stabbing Her Boyfriend To Death: Watch

Earlier this month, news broke that OnlyFans creator, Courtney Tailor, may have stabbed her ex-boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death in Miami. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic violence incident at the El Paraiso apartment complex. Upon arriving, they found Tailor covered in blood and Obumseli suffering from a stab wound. It was when they rushed him to the hospital that he was presumed dead.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Philly

Man Critically Injured After Being Ambushed By At Least 2 Gunmen In West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was left critically injured Thursday night after he was ambushed by at least two gunmen in West Philadelphia. The victim’s car was riddled with bullets. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue at North 52nd Street. Police tell Eyewitness News the 20-year-old victim was in a red Honda when two people drove up in an SUV and opened fire. The victim then got out and managed to run to a gas station before collapsing. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy