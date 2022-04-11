Teenager Injured After Shooting

HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for the gunman who shot a woman in Haverford, Delaware County. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of West Chester Pike. According to police, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police confirm an off-duty officer was on-site at a nearby restaurant and lounge at the time of the shooting. “There was a off-duty detail officer here beside the building, monitoring the building, hearing multiple gunshots,” Joseph Viola, the Haverford Township Chief of Police, said. “He called for help. Officers responded to the scene found the gunshot victim out behind the McDonald’s. At this point, it’s under investigation. it appears that the shooting happened right in the rear of the property.” On Sunday night, the investigation continues.

HAVERFORD, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO