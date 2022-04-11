ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Man accused of beating roommate over mosquito argument

By CNN
KPLC TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (CNN) - A Texas man is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly beating his roommate over an argument about mosquitoes. Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit the man...

www.kplctv.com

