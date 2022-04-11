Manhole fires cause panic in Times Square, close streets

Renters in particular are facing tough times as the city bounces back from the pandemic. On one hand, thousands of New Yorkers who suffered financial hardship throughout the pandemic are now facing eviction, leading to a backlog of cases in the courts. On the other hand, high-end apartments are facing bidding wars like never before as work-from-home lifestyle has increased the need for spacious living. While these are very different scenarios, they amount to a situation that is asking to be addressed -- because what happens if we begin to see an outward migration of New Yorkers? Pat Kiernan poses this question to the reporters who are covering the topic, and they explore some of the ways it can be fixed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO