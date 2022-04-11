ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona takes on New Jersey on 3-game losing streak

New Jersey Devils (25-41-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Arizona Coyotes (22-45-5, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona looks to break its three-game skid with a win against New Jersey.

The Coyotes are 10-24-1 at home. Arizona averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Devils are 9-24-2 in road games. New Jersey is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Jack Hughes with 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 28 goals, adding 35 assists and recording 63 points. Nick Schmaltz has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 44 total assists and has 67 points. Hughes has seven goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-7-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Devils: 3-6-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while allowing 4.3 goals per game with an .858 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Janis Moser: out (upper-body), Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).

Devils: Miles Wood: out for season (hip), Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), Nathan Bastian: day to day (undisclosed), Jonas Siegenthaler: out for season (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

