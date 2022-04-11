ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Through the lens of ABQ Backyard Refuge Program participants

By Zara Roy
Daily Lobo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith wildlife thriving among different habitats in the Albuquerque Backyard Refuge program, participants and program managers are working to change Albuquerque from a concrete and gravel desert into a city teeming with plant and animal life. Debby Knotts, a retiree from the University of New Mexico, has seen all...

www.dailylobo.com

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Ranger finds poop bag every 466 feet (or 2.5 minutes of hiking) on Colorado trail + a poop bag tip

A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace. The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
Albuquerque, NM
Pets & Animals
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Fruit Trees#Insect#Raccoons#Backyard Refuge#Covid#Foothills
Jackson Hole Radio

Scientist puzzled over Yellowstone geyser

If you have been keeping track of geyser activity in Yellowstone National Park, you may have noticed that March 4th was the most recent eruption of Steamboat Geyser in the Norris Geyser Basin. This was the 151steruption since the geyser reactivated in early 2018. There was a total of 48...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
WHAS 11

Time to start planting? Here's the final frost data

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gardeners often get very eager to get their green thumbs at this time of year, but should the planting begin? Of course, the hardier cole or sometimes referred to as "cold" crop plants can already be in the ground (Cole crops is the general term used to describe broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, collards, kale, and kohlrabi).
LOUISVILLE, KY
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
AZFamily

New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new omicron variant is being closely watched here and abroad after seemingly causing a spike in cases in several European countries including Germany, Switzerland and the UK. According to the Centers for Disease Control, it’s also responsible for 25% of the new cases...
ARIZONA STATE
WLFI.com

Shelter dogs free to adopt from Crystal Creek

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
BATTLE GROUND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy