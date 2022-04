Our snow is now quickly a thing of the past as a significant warming trend begins this afternoon. We’ll climb to above average temperatures the next several days with highs feeling more like May by the weekend. This afternoon we’ll see wall to wall sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 60s for ABQ/Rio Rancho and lower 70s across southern NM. We’ll still have some downsloping winds east of the mountains with occasional gusts over 30 mph. Clear skies continue throughout the night into our Friday morning. We’ll continue warming up Friday as highs warm another 5-10° statewide. This will be the weather winner of the week with lighter wind speeds, sunny skies, and comfortable temps.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 22 DAYS AGO