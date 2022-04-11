ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey man charged with sex assault in 1990 cold case of woman found near dumpster

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman whose dead body was found partially clothed near dumpsters behind a Wildwood restaurant in a cold-case murder that took place 32 years ago.

Jerry Rosado, 62, of Millville, was arrested Friday for sexually assaulting then-20-year-old Susan Negersmith, whose remains were found in the Jersey Shore town in May 1990, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release .

Rosado could face additional charges as the investigation continues, prosecutors said.

Negersmith, of Carmel, New York, had been vacationing in the Shore town with her friends for Memorial Day weekend. An autopsy revealed she had been the victim of sexual assault.

The cold case was finally cracked after new technology allowed law enforcement to match a DNA sample found on Negersmith’s body with Rosado after decades of comparing the sample to persons of interest with negative results, the prosecutor’s office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOyca_0f5Sw1Vw00 An autopsy found that Susan Negersmith had been sexually assaulted before her death in May 1990.

“Countless law enforcement professionals and prosecutors have worked on resolving this case over the last thirty-two years and their collective dedicated effort, in conjunction with the improvements in DNA Technology and Genetic Genealogy Analysis, has led to this long-overdue arrest,” Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a statement.

Rosado is charged with the second-degree crime of sexual assault. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjMgw_0f5Sw1Vw00 Negersmith was 20 years old.

