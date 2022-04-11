Allison Kite

Suggested reading brought to you by Elmer's Flag and Banner, Kites Too!: Which star on the American flag is Oregon's? The 50 stars on the American flag represent the 50 states in the Union, but do they correspond specifically? Can you point and say, "That's Oregon's star?" Yes and no. The first American flags did not have a prescribed design. Sometimes the stars were in a circle, or an unusual arrangement. Straight rows of stars and similar proportions came later, and it wasn't until 1959 that the 50th star was added for Hawaii, aloha! The Act of April 4,...

OREGON STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO