Roanoke, VA

Welcome back, Spring! Tracking a taste of mid-May warmth at times this week

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. – This past weekend, our area saw everything from rain to sun and snow to graupel. These next few days, the weather pattern pulls a full 180 and sends us right back to spring. Under...

WTOP

Last gasp? Winter returns to DC area, but spring makes mid-week comeback

Winter just refuses to let go. Bitterly cold temperatures and wind gusts will grip the D.C. area Sunday night into Monday, although warmer weather is expected to return Tuesday. Cold air continues to enter our region from the west, said Storm Team4 meteorologist Clay Anderson. Strong winds gusting up to...
ENVIRONMENT
wmar2news

Spring Warmth & Showers

Can you hear the birds chirping in the air? It sounds like spring and feels like it too! Temperatures are warming up Monday 10 to 15 degrees! That puts us in the upper 60s instead of the mid 50s which is normal this time of year. Plus we have plenty of sunshine although a bit gusty at times thanks to high pressure moving in.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Polar vortex expected to oust spring warmth

A consistent stretch of warmth that gripped the northeastern United States through the first full day of spring Monday may have fooled many into thinking warmth is here to stay. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that changes in the weather pattern and the polar vortex will direct frequent waves of chilly air into the region during the remainder of March and early April. Snow may even occur on more than one occasion amid colder weather.
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain and snow exit, warmth returns into the weekend

As our storm system continues to wrap up and slide to the east, a few isolated showers to a few snowflakes remain possible for some across the Sunflower State today into this evening. Moisture will be minimal as the air across the region continues to trend drier as we head into the second half of the work week.
WICHITA, KS
KAAL-TV

Mid-Week Mess

The ABC 6 Weather Team is tracking a storm system that will shake-up the weather pattern a bit for the middle of the week. Steady, light showers are expected Tuesday, as temperatures stay in the middle to upper 40s. Up to a quarter to a half of an inch of rain is expected Tuesday alone. Wednesday is the transition day, as temperatures cool, and stay put in the 30s all-day. What this means is, we'll see a mix of rain & a little snow during the cooler periods Wednesday morning & evening, with light rain expected as temperatures are above-freezing during the afternoon. Very light, wet/slushy snow will be possible, with minor accumulations expected. A few slick roads will be the result late Wednesday night, very early Thursday morning. It should be noted, not much of the snow will stick, as we are mild for a good duration of this storm system, along with a pretty mild ground as well.
ENVIRONMENT
Atlantic City Press

May like warmth sets multiple temperature records Saturday

Maximum high and low temperature records were set across the region Saturday as surprise sunshine boosted temperatures. Atlantic City International Airport and Millville both broke high temperature records for Mar. 19, each with a high of 73 degrees. Records at ACY go back to 1944, and 1947 in Millville. Meanwhile,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WSLS

