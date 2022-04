Preview capsules for the NBA's first-round playoff series:. No. 2 BOSTON CELTICS (51-31) vs. No. 7 BROOKLYN NETS (44-38) Season series: Celtics, 3-1. Story line: Boston and Brooklyn meet for the second straight season, though this time with opposite seedings. The Celtics shook off a rough start and surged to the Atlantic Division title behind Jayson Tatum’s scoring and a rock-solid defense, while the Nets are a dangerous team with the explosive scoring of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

NBA ・ 58 MINUTES AGO