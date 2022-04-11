ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

2 dead, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xk6dV_0f5SuPRJ00

April 11 (UPI) -- Authorities and officials in Iowa said two people were killed and 10 others were wounded in gunfire that erupted at a Cedar Rapids downtown nightclub over the weekend.

The deceased victims were identified as a man and a woman who were pronounced dead at the scene while the wounded sustained injuries ranging in severity from minor in to life threatening, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said during a Sunday press conference.

Their identifies were being withheld until confirmation is made and the next of kin have been notified.

Jerman said evidence indicates, and that authorities believe, there were more than one gunman behind the shooting that erupted within the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge early Sunday.

The police chief said they are searching for those responsible and though they do not know the cause of the shooting nor the motive behind it the public does not face elevated risk.

When pressed by reporters concerning the public's safety following a mass shooting by suspects currently on the loose, Jerman said "this is an isolated incident that we believe was the result of a targeted incident."

"The shooter achieved his goal of reaching his victim," he said, confirming that at least one of the suspects sought was a man.

The shooting was reported to authorities shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday with officers nearby responding to find the two deceased victims and 10 injured, who were transported to local hospitals in police cars.

Upward of 150 people were within the nightclub at the time of the shooting, which caused them to rush out into the street, and Jerman stated the suspect or suspects may have escaped within the crowd.

Officials said the number of bullets fired have not been confirmed but there were about a dozen to two dozens shots.

"I remain livid and angered at the continued and blatant disregard and lack of respect for human life that continues," he said.

Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell described the shooting as a "senseless act of violence" that will not be tolerated by the city.

"This is not who we are this is not Cedar Rapids," she said. "Today, I challenge all of us to meet the need so clearly before us. We must be the change."

She also said her heart goes out to those affected by the shooting.

"Shock, anger, grief, disappointment -- just a few of the emotions that I'm sure we all all feel today, and I can personally say as a mother my heart goes out to those moms and dads today who are having the worst day of their lives," she said. "To the families of the injured, we are with and we are praying for a swift recovery."

According to non-profit corporation Gun Violence Archive, there have been 130 mass shootings so far this year in the United States.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Iowa#Gun Violence Archive#Cedar Rapids#Public Safety
KCAU 9 News

Call for action after more arrests made in Iowa shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police arrested four more teenagers in the deadly East High shooting investigation, bringing the number of suspects up to 10. “We all need to come together and get on the same path because if we keep going at this rate, we’re going to lose an entire generation of kids,” Sgt. […]
DES MOINES, IA
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Murder, hate crime charges filed in killing of Black Navy veteran

Two suspects were charged with murder and hate crimes in the killing of a Black Navy veteran and youth pastor at a California gas station last week, authorities said Friday. Prosecutors in San Joaquin County, south of Sacramento, accuse Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, and Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of first-degree murder in the March 15 killing of Justin Peoples, 30, according to a criminal complaint.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
TODAY.com

At least 6 killed in massive pileup on Missouri highway

At least six people were killed and several others injured in a massive pile up involving more than 50 cars on Interstate 57 near the Kentucky border. The highway was closed in both directions for several hours. There is no confirmation on what caused the crash but officials believe foggy conditions may have been a factor.March 18, 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHO 13

Police: More than 30 rounds fired at Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting after they say more than 30 rounds were fired at a home early Tuesday morning. Multiple 911 calls came in about the shooting just before 3:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of 7th Street, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
WSMV

Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD...
NASHVILLE, TN
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
333K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy