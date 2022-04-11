COVID-19 Thread

Thank you for welcoming me into your community, I am so thankful that a place like this even exists. I am a black woman in a monogamous relationship with a black man. We found out recently that he is positive for the virus as well as herpes, it was prior to our relationship, and so far all of my tests have come back negative. Ironically, I have a research background with the virus, with women, but my research interest never covered (which now it will), support and resources for those in the minority community regarding social aspects and support. I'm not aware of many resources for serodiscordant, heterosexual, minority couples and would love any help, knowledge, or links that any of you could provide.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO