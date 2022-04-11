Beebusters to meet

Jolie is a one-and-a-half-year-old female mix available through Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. The shelter sent us this biography on Jolie. "Hello, I'm Jolie. My name is fitting because much like Angelina Jolie, I am quite the stunner. Don't let my looks fool you, however - I actually need to build up my confidence! I am very shy and timid, so I'm hoping for an owner who will understand me. Because I'm scared of fast movements and loud noises I would do best in a home without any young children. But! I do love dogs very much. I recently just started participating in doggy play groups and it is really fun. It’s making me feel confident, so a doggie sibling would be AWESOME! As you can see from my photos, I can get goofy with those that I know and trust. Also, I think the couch is the best thing that I’ve ever discovered. When I first got to the shelter I had a broken leg, so my vet friends would just want to talk to you about how my recovery is going (it’s going great!)."

PETS ・ 27 DAYS AGO