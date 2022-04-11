Frost Advisory issued for Delaware, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:15:00 Expires: 2022-04-15 22:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Anasco; Hormigueros; Las Marias; Maricao; Mayaguez; San German FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Adjuntas, Anasco, Hormigueros, Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez and northern San German. * WHEN...Until 515 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 212 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in urban and small stream flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

