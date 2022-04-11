Frost Advisory issued for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford WINTRY WEATHER TO RETURN TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT .A series of low pressure systems will affect the advisory area tonight through Thursday night. The result will be a messy mix of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch at lower elevations, and up to one third of an inch between 1 and 3 thousand feet. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow and ice covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The mixed precipitation will turn mostly to plain rain midday Thursday

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME ・ 22 DAYS AGO