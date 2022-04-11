ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Frost Advisory issued for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 03:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 18:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA A west wind of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph is expected today, along with minimum relative humidity values of 25-30%. This will result in continued drying of surface fuels bringing increased fire danger across northeast North Carolina. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford WINTRY WEATHER TO RETURN TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT .A series of low pressure systems will affect the advisory area tonight through Thursday night. The result will be a messy mix of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch at lower elevations, and up to one third of an inch between 1 and 3 thousand feet. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow and ice covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The mixed precipitation will turn mostly to plain rain midday Thursday
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 07:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
NANTUCKET, MA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Marion FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marion County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MARION COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Jefferson; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern to northeastern Maryland and the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay, the Shenandoah River Valley in Virginia, and the eastern West Virginia panhandle. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Lake George Saratoga Region, central and eastern Mohawk valley, southern Vermont, Berkshires, Taconics and Northwestern Connecticut. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should exercise caution and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities. Slow down and allow extra distance between vehicles. Also, use low beams in the fog.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Rutland; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Rutland; Windsor WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a trace to a few hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast, central, and south-central Vermont. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 04:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Baxter, Lawrence, Sharp, Fulton, Randolph and Izard Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lawrence, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; Franklin; Lawrence; Marshall; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the 33-36 degree range for several hours early Sunday morning will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 19:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Eastern Monmouth; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Salem; Somerset; Southeastern Burlington; Sussex; Warren; Western Monmouth Areas of fog this evening Areas of fog have formed resulting in visibility as low as a quarter to half mile in places. Motorists are urged to use extra caution as there may be large changes in visibilities over short distances. Visibility should improve around the mid to late evening as an area of rain showers moves through.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 01:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until noon today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Chippewa, Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac and Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Pasquotank by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In Virginia, Chesapeake, Gloucester, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Mathews, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach and York. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may also occur in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - |Showers and thunderstorms are ongoing across south central and southeastern Virginia, and interior northeast North Carolina, with additional showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon across coastal Tidewater and northeast North Carolina. A widespread 1 to 3 inches is expected over this watch area area, with locally higher totals possible. Any localized heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Delaware, Hardin, Licking, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Darke; Delaware; Hardin; Licking; Logan; Mercer; Miami; Shelby; Union WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Muskingum; Tuscarawas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

