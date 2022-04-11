ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frost Advisory issued for Berks, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 03:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now...

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Eastern Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Montgomery; Philadelphia Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Salem, Camden, Gloucester, northwestern Burlington, Philadelphia and southeastern Delaware Counties through 930 PM EDT At 901 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Philadelphia to Philadelphia International Airport to Woodstown. Movement was east at 45 mph. This line of storms produced a 40 mph wind gusts at the Wilmington Airport. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Deptford, Voorhees, Medford, West Deptford, Glassboro, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Bellmawr, Yeadon, Woodbury, Burlington, Mount Holly and Pitman. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 2 and 5. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 33. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 340 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 14 and 50. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 33 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Curry County, Eastern San Miguel County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Curry County; Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Quay County; Union County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Curry County, Quay County, Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Snow Showers Return to the Sierra Today .Another quick-hitting system will impact northern California today, bringing winter weather conditions to the mountains. Snow showers are forecast to begin this morning, with the majority of snow falling in the afternoon hours. Snow levels will range from about 5000 to 6500 ft. This will cause impacts to weekend travelers with travel delays and chain controls possible. Motorists with travel plans this weekend are encouraged to check with CalTrans for the latest road conditions. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, generally above 5500 ft. Localized amounts up to 8 inches possible above 7500 ft. * WHERE...Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County, Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...8 AM to 11 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Chippewa, Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac and Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 14:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until noon Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Western Grant; Western Pendleton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility down to one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...The District of Columbia, portions of central, north central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM Friday to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 07:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Frost Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 04:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Widespread fog was across southwestern Connecticut into portion of the lower Hudson Valley, New York City, and northeastern New Jersey early this morning with visibilities reduced to generally less than a mile, with patchy dense fog with visibilities as low as a quarter mile. Motorists should exercise caution and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities. Slow down, and allow extra distance between vehicles. Also, use low beams in the fog.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Jefferson; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern to northeastern Maryland and the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay, the Shenandoah River Valley in Virginia, and the eastern West Virginia panhandle. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Stronger winds may materialize between 7 AM and 10 AM, reaching 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Blowing snow could also lead to reductions in visibility and blizzard-like conditions, especially at higher elevations.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For portions of southwest and south central New Mexico including Hidalgo, Grant, Luna, Dona Ana, and Sierra Counties. Area strongest wind will be west of the Rio Grande. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will make driving hazardous, making high profile vehicles difficult to control. The winds will also blow around loose unsecured light objects and cause minor damage to weak structures. Areas of blowing dust may occur with the winds which will cause will cause quickly changing visibilities on major roadways, especially the interstate 10 corridor. Wild fire danger will be critical.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Rutland; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Rutland; Windsor WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a trace to a few hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast, central, and south-central Vermont. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Northwest Providence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 06:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Lake George Saratoga Region, central and eastern Mohawk valley, southern Vermont, Berkshires, Taconics and Northwestern Connecticut. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should exercise caution and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities. Slow down and allow extra distance between vehicles. Also, use low beams in the fog.
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Norfolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 06:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Norfolk; Northern Bristol; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 06:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Nassau; Trout River; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Eastern Culberson County. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ Monday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel difficult.
