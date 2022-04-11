Flood Warning issued for Bleckley, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated this evening. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Elliston down to Hazleton. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near Edwardsport should crest early this weekend. The Wabash River near Montezuma should crest Saturday night. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Old Vincennes Road and residential property in this area begin to flood. Flooding of low agricultural fields occurs along portions of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EDT Friday /6:00 AM CDT Friday/ the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM EDT Friday /6:00 AM CDT Friday/ was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

