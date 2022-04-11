ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Updates with Gazprom’s statement)

April 11 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday in line with requests from European consumers, the company said.

Gazprom said requests stood at 94.9 million cubic metres for April 11, in line with an earlier report by Interfax news agency, which cited data from Ukraine’s gas pipeline operator. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

