Effingham County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 20:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EDT Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
County
Effingham County, GA
County
Screven County, GA
City
Screven, GA
City
Clyo, GA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Lumber City...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 02/01/1963. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Water levels can rise and fall quickly in the vicinity of ice jams. Those with interests along rivers and tributary streams should be alert for rapidly fluctuating water levels in the vicinity of ice jams. Never drive through flooded roads or around closed road barricades. The barricades are there for your safety due to the potential for ice jam releases or continued flooding. Target Area: Aroostook FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Maine, including the following county, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying areas and farm fields between St. David and Lille. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1231 PM EDT, the public and New Brunswick Power officials reported a large ice jam between Lille and Van Buren. Minor flooding is already occurring upstream in the farm fields with water rising. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Madawaska, Van Buren, Lille, Grand Isle, Hamlin and Cyr Plantation. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
#Flood#Savannah River#Extreme Weather#Screven Flood
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Douglas County FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above the freezing mark in the valleys.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Seminole and east central Orange Counties through 130 PM EDT At 105 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Chuluota, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Orlando, Oviedo, Wedgefield, Avalon Park and Bithlo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR ALL WEST AND CENTRAL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Warm, windy, and dry conditions return today with critical fire weather conditions for all areas along and east of the central mountain chain. Critical fire weather conditions will focus in western and central New Mexico Saturday, as the far eastern plains will be cooler and more stable behind a back door cold front tonight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Northeast and East Central Plains this afternoon and evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mph today. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values ranging from 4 to 10. * IMPACTS....Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKINSON...EASTERN OTTAWA AND SOUTHERN CLAY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clay Center to 4 miles east of Oak Hill to 4 miles north of Salina, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Solomon, Bennington, Culver, Wells, Manchester, Longford, Oak Hill, Niles and Talmage. This includes Interstate 70 near mile marker 267. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Indian River, Okeechobee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Indian River; Okeechobee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL OKEECHOBEE AND SOUTHWESTERN INDIAN RIVER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 03:42:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated this evening. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Elliston down to Hazleton. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near Edwardsport should crest early this weekend. The Wabash River near Montezuma should crest Saturday night. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of Montezuma begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 14.9 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated this evening. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Elliston down to Hazleton. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near Edwardsport should crest early this weekend. The Wabash River near Montezuma should crest Saturday night. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Old Vincennes Road and residential property in this area begin to flood. Flooding of low agricultural fields occurs along portions of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EDT Friday /6:00 AM CDT Friday/ the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM EDT Friday /6:00 AM CDT Friday/ was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lawrence, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 08:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated this evening. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Washington The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Elliston down to Hazleton. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near Edwardsport should crest early this weekend. The Wabash River near Montezuma should crest Saturday night. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork White River at Seymour. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Lowland flood continues. County Road 700 E begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark; Franklin; Madison WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Clark, Madison and Franklin OH Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 78.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to a crest of around 81.5 feet by late in the week next week. It is expected to remain above flood stage through the next seven days. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 78.4 Fri 9 AM 79.8 80.7 81.3 81.5 7 AM 4/19
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Marshall; Ohio WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anasco, Hormigueros, Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez, San German by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:15:00 Expires: 2022-04-15 22:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Anasco; Hormigueros; Las Marias; Maricao; Mayaguez; San German FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Adjuntas, Anasco, Hormigueros, Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez and northern San German. * WHEN...Until 515 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 212 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in urban and small stream flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT

