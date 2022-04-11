ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Burke, Emanuel, Jenkins by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 20:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burke; Emanuel; Jenkins FLOOD WARNING...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central McDowell County in western North Carolina Northwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 743 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Marion, or near Lake James, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Table Rock around 800 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jenkins, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Jenkins; Screven A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR PORTIONS OF SCREVEN AND JENKINS COUNTIES At 650 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sardis, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include: Perkins. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today

Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barry, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Springfield. Target Area: Barry; Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Barry and southern Lawrence Counties through 1230 PM CDT At 1210 PM CDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm near Monett, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monett... Aurora Marionville... Pierce City Verona... Pleasant Ridge Wheelerville... Madry Mcdowell MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Broward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Broward FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following counties, Broward and Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 245 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1251 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hialeah, Hollywood, Miramar, Miami Gardens, Hallandale, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa- Locka, West Park, Miami Shores, Golden Glades, Ojus, Hard Rock Stadium, Pinewood, Westview, West Little River, Pembroke Park and Bay Harbor Islands. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Lumber City...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 02/01/1963. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Orange A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTY At 140 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Avalon Park, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Orlando, Wedgefield, Orlando International Airport, Avalon Park and Bithlo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 78.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to a crest of around 81.5 feet by late in the week next week. It is expected to remain above flood stage through the next seven days. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 78.4 Fri 9 AM 79.8 80.7 81.3 81.5 7 AM 4/19
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 03:42:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated this evening. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Elliston down to Hazleton. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near Edwardsport should crest early this weekend. The Wabash River near Montezuma should crest Saturday night. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of Montezuma begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 14.9 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR ALL WEST AND CENTRAL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Warm, windy, and dry conditions return today with critical fire weather conditions for all areas along and east of the central mountain chain. Critical fire weather conditions will focus in western and central New Mexico Saturday, as the far eastern plains will be cooler and more stable behind a back door cold front tonight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Northeast and East Central Plains this afternoon and evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mph today. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values ranging from 4 to 10. * IMPACTS....Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Marshall; Ohio WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano; Waupaca The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca Counties. For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, APRIL 23 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wolf River near Shiocton. * WHEN...Until Saturday, April 23. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding is confined to lowland and agricultural land. The entire boat landing in Shiocton is under several feet of floodwaters. Water is surrounding lowland areas around homes on Mill and Island Streets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Friday was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.9 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.8 feet on 05/01/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated this evening. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Elliston down to Hazleton. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near Edwardsport should crest early this weekend. The Wabash River near Montezuma should crest Saturday night. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Old Vincennes Road and residential property in this area begin to flood. Flooding of low agricultural fields occurs along portions of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EDT Friday /6:00 AM CDT Friday/ the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM EDT Friday /6:00 AM CDT Friday/ was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

