Flood Warning issued for Burke, Emanuel, Jenkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 78.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to a crest of around 81.5 feet by late in the week next week. It is expected to remain above flood stage through the next seven days. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 78.4 Fri 9 AM 79.8 80.7 81.3 81.5 7 AM 4/19

