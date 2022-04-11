ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 20:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lincoln FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following counties, in north central Alabama, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 808 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts less than 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Fayetteville, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Priceville, Trinity, Triana, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Alabama A And M University, Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville International Airport, New Market and Tanner. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Jamestown, SC
County
Georgetown County, SC
County
Williamsburg County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
County
Berkeley County, SC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. Agricultural damage begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 30.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday morning and continue rising to a crest of 33.5 feet Wednesday evening. Initial crest from recent rain/melt. A secondary rise is possible after the forecast period from additional melt. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 78.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to a crest of around 81.5 feet by late in the week next week. It is expected to remain above flood stage through the next seven days. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 78.4 Fri 9 AM 79.8 80.7 81.3 81.5 7 AM 4/19
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
#Flood#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Lumber City...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 02/01/1963. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 29.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Friday was 29.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.5 feet early Monday morning. Initial crest from recent rain/melt. A secondary rise is possible after the forecast period from additional melt. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Indian River, Okeechobee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Indian River; Okeechobee The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Okeechobee County in east central Florida Southwestern Indian River County in east central Florida * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 156 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blue Cypress Lake, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Okeechobee and southwestern Indian River Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Broward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Broward FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Broward. * WHEN...Until 315 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding ongoing in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 151 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen due to earlier thunderstorm activity. The Flood Advisory is being maintained to account for any standing water still present in the Flood Advisory. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Dania Beach, Wilton Manors, Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport, Port Everglades, Ravenswood Estates, Estates Of Fort Lauderdale, Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Oak Point, Hollywood Downtown and Fort Lauderdale Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 03:42:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated this evening. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Elliston down to Hazleton. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near Edwardsport should crest early this weekend. The Wabash River near Montezuma should crest Saturday night. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of Montezuma begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 14.9 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening between 800 PM and 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Extensive flooding of agricultural land is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 25.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 26.0 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 25.5 Fri 10 am CD 25.7 25.8 25.9
MADISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated this evening. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Elliston down to Hazleton. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near Edwardsport should crest early this weekend. The Wabash River near Montezuma should crest Saturday night. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Old Vincennes Road and residential property in this area begin to flood. Flooding of low agricultural fields occurs along portions of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EDT Friday /6:00 AM CDT Friday/ the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM EDT Friday /6:00 AM CDT Friday/ was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening between 800 PM and 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY, APRIL 23 TO SATURDAY, APRIL 30 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Saturday, April 23 to Saturday, April 30. * IMPACTS...At 45.0 feet, Water under some buildings around Fort Adams, Mississippi. At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 44.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday, April 23 to a crest of 49.5 feet Wednesday, April 27. It will then fall below flood stage Friday, April 29. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 44.5 Fri 10 am CD 44.7 45.2 45.6
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Inland Indian River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 04:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. These types of funnel clouds are harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Inland Indian River A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Indian River County through 145 PM EDT At 102 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fellsmere. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sebastian, Fellsmere, Roseland and Vero Lake Estates. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Coastal Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 14:27:00 Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Coastal Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE SOUTHEASTERN COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO .Gusty winds have been reported along the southern coastal plains. Sustained winds of 18 mph have been reported at Camp Santiago, with gusts above 25 mph. RH values have fallen into the upper 30s. Fuels and soils remain dry. Critical fire weather conditions are expected or occurring. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHEASTERN COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM AST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 014, which includes the southeast coastal plains of Puerto Rico. * WIND...Sustained winds exceeding 18 mph, with frequent stronger gusts close to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values remaining into the mid to upper 30s. * THUNDERSTORMS...None. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Douglas County FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above the freezing mark in the valleys.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches above 6000 feet with isolated amounts up to 12 inches over higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6000 feet. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong wind gusts can blow down branches and topple trees.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

