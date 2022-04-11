ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Record 419,000 fans flock to Australian Grand Prix weekend

By Con Chronis, William WEST
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxv6t_0f5So4sR00
Huge crowds descended on Albert Park over the weekend to watch the Australian Grand Prix /AFP

Nearly 420,000 spectators poured into Albert Park over the Australian Grand Prix weekend, organisers said Monday, to set a new attendance record at the circuit, and one of the highest in the sport's history.

Melbourne was back on the calendar this year after missing out in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions.

It returned with a bang as fans flocked to the track to witness Ferrari's Charles Leclerc win his second race of the year to stretch his world championship lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEcgQ_0f5So4sR00
More than 400,000 fans packed the Albert Park circuit over the race weekend, with 128,000 watching Sunday's Australian Grand Prix /AFP

Organisers said 419,114 people attended over the four days, eclipsing the previous record of 401,000 set at Melbourne's inaugural grand prix in 1996.

A bumper 128,294 watched the Sunday's race, with 55,107 turning up on Thursday just to soak up the atmosphere, despite it being a day when no Formula One cars took to the track.

The Melbourne numbers topped the 400,000 who attended last year's United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, which was Formula One's highest attendance in 2021.

But they were short of the 520,000 who flooded the 1995 race weekend in Adelaide -- the last time the Australian Grand Prix was held there before switching to Melbourne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CiTtd_0f5So4sR00
Race organisers put the Melbourne crowd partly down to a new audience attracted to the sport through the Netflix series "Drive To Survive", together with fine weather and fans desperate for high-speed action after missing out for two years /AFP

Race organisers put the massive Melbourne crowd down to a combination of a new audience to the sport attracted through the Netflix series "Drive To Survive", fine weather and fans desperate for high-speed action after missing out for two years.

There was a sea of orange as fans donned the colours of McLaren in support of local hero Daniel Ricciardo, who finished sixth.

Ricciardo noted during the weekend it had "always been pretty wild here" but that "it felt like it was turned up a notch, or two, or three".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009beV_0f5So4sR00
Fans of McLaren's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo were out in force /AFP

"It's definitely a good crazy and there's a lot of support and love. I think everyone's just stoked to have the race back," he said.

Australian Grand Prix chief Andrew Westacott described the weekend as "the happiest sporting event" he had ever been to.

"We were instilling the mojo back into Melbourne," he told local radio after the city went through tough years with lockdowns and other Covid restrictions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Formula 1: Daniel Ricciardo happy to avoid ‘painful home race’ at Australian Grand Prix

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo is relieved to come away from his home race, the Australian Grand Prix, with points after many predicted pain for the driver.Ricciardo and McLaren have struggled this season, particularly in the opening race in Bahrain. The Aussie scored his first points of the season in Melbourne with a sixth-placed finish, however, and he believes the team can build from there.“All weekend it’s just been a step in the right direction,” said Ricciardo, per Formula1.com. “A few weeks ago in Bahrain, many home fans were thinking, ‘Oh, no, this is maybe going to be a painful home...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton challenges Mercedes team-mate George Russell to a SKYDIVE after taking fellow Brit surfing in Australia following the Melbourne GP... which saw the youngster climb up to second in standings

Lewis Hamilton has vowed to take Formula One team-mate George Russell skydiving after going surfing together in Australia. British pair Hamilton and Russell, who drive for Mercedes - last year's constructors' world championship winners - went surfing together in Melbourne after last weekend's Grand Prix in the southern city. And...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula 1 warned against calendar changes after Moto GP issues

Frederic Vasseur has warned Formula 1 against calendar changes that would see the introduction of more races, with the Alfa Romeo team principal using MotoGP as an example of the difficulties that could arise.The F1 season consisted of 22 races last year, with 23 events taking place this season – a record number.There are plans in place to increase the number of races for future seasons, too, something that Vasseur has warned against.“It’s true that with more and more races on the calendar, one of the key aspects of our business will become the freight quite soon,” said Vasseur, per...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Sergio Perez concerned about fragility of Red Bull this season

Sergio Perez says he is “certainly concerned” with the fragility of Red Bull’s car in the 2022 season.The driver had to retire from the Bahrain Grand Prix, as did teammate Max Verstappen, due to issues with the car. Defending champion Verstappen also had to pull out of the Australian race which squared Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to another victory.Perez says the entire Red Bull team are working on the problems in order to secure more points going forward.“It’s certainly a concern,” Perez said per Planet F1. “We’ve lost a lot of points already in these first three races that in the...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR details the $100,000 rule broken by RFK Racing

RFK Racing was handed a $100,00 fine; NASCAR adds detail to the violation. After Atlanta Motor Speedway, NASCAR took the No. 6 machine back to the NASCAR R&D Center for a detailed inspection. With the inspection, a penalty was issued. The violation didn’t amend the race results. Infractions found away...
ATLANTA, GA
Tennis World Usa

Mats Wilander: 'Atrocious' every tennis kid in Australia is copying Nick Kyrgios

Former seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander revealed in an interview with Eurosport that Lleyton Hewitt told him "every kid in Australia is basically doing what Nick Kyrgios does." Kyrgios, a six-time ATP champion, has proved capable of competing well against the top players and beating them but it is no secret that sometimes he has a hard time controlling himself on the court.
TENNIS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Mercedes explain Lewis Hamilton’s radio message as Sebastian Vettel urged to retire

Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as the fallout continues from another chaotic race in Melbourne, before heading to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.Mercedes have moved to back lewis Hamilton’s claim that his mysterious radio message during the Australian Grand Prix was not directed at his teammate George Russell. Hamilton could be heard telling his team: “You guys put me in a really difficult position,” which was interpreted by many to be because he was stuck behind Russell on track. However, Hamilton claims it was because his engine was overheating and...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Charles Leclerc
motor1.com

Mercedes: "On the limit" F1 cooling sparked Hamilton radio message

Mercedes has explained the "on the limit" Formula 1 cooling challenge it faced in Australia that sparked Lewis Hamilton to claim the team had put him in a "difficult position". After running third in the opening stages of the race at Albert Park on Sunday, Hamilton dropped back to fifth...
MERCEDES, TX
Financial World

Formula 1 fends off “turtle” Aston Martin safety car after Verstappen criticism

The F1 Governing body has issued a statement on Thursday defending Verstappen’s criticism on a much slower Aston Martin safety car, which the title defender had branded as a “turtle”. Nevertheless, in what has been widely contemplated as a lame excuse, F1 Governing body defended Aston Martin’s safety car on Thursday saying that top speed should not be emphasized over technicality, though had botched to address the core issue that Red Bull’s Verstappen had raised.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

FIA hits back at Max Verstappen’s ‘turtle’ safety car criticism

The FIA has responded to Max Verstappen’s criticism of the Aston Martin safety car at the Australian Grand Prix.The reigning drivers’ world champion accused the safety car of being too slow in Melbourne.He said: “Unbelievable. With that car, to drive 140kmh on the back straight where there was not a damaged car anymore, I don’t understand why we have to drive so slowly.“We have to investigate. For sure, the Mercedes safety car is faster because of the extra aero. The Aston Martin is really slow. It definitely needs more grip because our tyres were stone cold.”Charles Leclerc appeared to...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: South African GP Rumoured To Return To Kyalami Track

It has been revealed that the F1 is likely to bring back the South African Grand Prix in Kyalami where there hasn’t been an F1 race since 1993. We have seen changes to the race schedule since Liberty Media took over the championship in 2017, including the return of the GP’s at Zandvoort and Imola. […] The post F1 News: South African GP Rumoured To Return To Kyalami Track appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Grand Prix#United States Grand Prix
The Independent

Max Verstappen acknowledges ‘big task’ to beat Charles Leclerc to F1 title after ‘terrible race’

Max Verstappen realises what a “big task” it will be to overturn Charles Leclerc’s lead in the Formula 1 driver standings.The Ferrari driver is 46 points ahead of the defending champion after Verstappen was forced to retire from two of the three opening races due a faults on his car. He did win the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but his efforts only see him in sixth in the world title race.“We are already so far down in the championship that from now onwards basically you first need to be faster than them (Ferrari), which we’re not, and zero problems with...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Alonso dumbfounded by luckless streak

Fernando Alonso says he has been left “speechless” by what he deems to be bad luck at the start of the new Formula 1 season, following two scoreless races. The Spaniard was running strongly in Saudi Arabia before retiring with a suspected water pump issue, and then saw a rapid qualifying lap in Melbourne ended by a hydraulic problem. Starting from 10th on the hard compound tire, Alonso was looking to make progress until an ill-timed second safety car dropped him outside of the points and he believes a podium finish escaped Alpine.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Mercedes warned over ‘crazy’ car fixes as Max Verstappen faces ‘big task’ after ‘terrible race’

Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as the fallout continues from another chaotic race in Melbournce, before heading to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is convinced the team are “in a better state” than before the Australian GP, where George Russell claimed a podium spot and Lewis Hamilton placed fourth, but both drivers have sounded warnings about ensuring everybody in the team is pushing as hard as possible for improvements required to the car.Meanwhile, reigning champion Max Verstappen has followed up his comments suggesting there are “two or...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Australia
Financial World

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Masi was “disrespectful” to F1 drivers

Mercedes F1 Team Chief Toto Wolf said in an interview that former FIA race director Michael Masi has repeatedly been found to be “disrespectful” to drivers. Mercedes’ Wolff’s latest remark came against the backdrop of a baleful backdrop while Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton had missed out a golden opportunity to seize a record eighth driver’s title on last December’s title decider in Abu Dhabi GP following faults from the then-FIA race director Masi.
MERCEDES, TX
The Independent

Carlos Sainz’s results setting him up for ‘supporting role’ to Charles Leclerc, says Martin Brundle

Carlos Sainz may have to play a supporting role for his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc due to the 2022 results so far, says Martin Brundle.Sainz has finished on the podium twice this season but a horror weekend in Australia saw him score no points for his team. Leclerc, meanwhile, has won two races and finished second in the other. The Ferrari man has recorded the best opening haul of points for the team since Michael Schumacher’s start to the 2004 campaign.Brundle says Sainz may have to help Leclerc to the title if he cannot win a race at the next...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula 1: Sergio Perez wants Red Bull to ‘start again from zero’ after reliability failures

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is hopeful the team can “start again from zero” after reliability failures cost them a host of points in the opening three races of the season.Both Perez and Max Verstappen looked in contention for a podium place in the first race in Bahrain before engine problems saw both of them fail to finish.They then enjoyed a successful weekend in Saudi Arabia as Verstappen won and Perez came fourth.But in the next race in Australia the issues from Bahrain showed themselves again as Verstappen was forced to retire his car when he looked poised to...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull throwing ‘points down the drain’ with car issues in Formula 1 title fight, says Mark Webber

Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber has said his old team are throwing points “down the drain” due to issues with their cars this season.Although defending champion Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, he failed to finish the other two races of the year so far in Bahrain and Australia. Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez also had a DNF in Bahrain, before finishing fourth in Saudi Arabia and second in Melbourne.“We saw after Bahrain when they had the double non-finish there, there was a glimpse then of something not acceptable,” Webber told Channel 4.“Off the back of...
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

AFP

57K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy