Premier League

Matt Doherty to miss rest of season with knee injury

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Tottenham wing-back Matt Doherty has been ruled out for the rest of the 2021/22 season after picking up a knee injury against Aston...

90min

90min

ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

