Oregon City, OR

Forget 'keep Portland weird,' Oregon City invented quirky

By Raymond Rendleman
Oregon City News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcP1i_0f5So1EG00 Falls View Tavern hopes new 'Fractal Trinketing' bar top will put watering hole on the map

Oregon City, as the first city incorporated west of the Rocky Mountains, has had a significantly longer period in which to reinvent itself compared to its "keep Portland weird" northern upstart. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbwWE_0f5So1EG00

Oregon City's enduring claims to superior weirdness included the April 1 unveiling of Drea McLaughlin's custom piece of art as the bar top for the century-old Falls View Tavern.

McLaughlin, an OC resident, used a fractal burning technique that resembles lightning flashes to create the bar-top art. She elevated the surface of the bar over a mixed-media collage piece that features custom drawings, acrylic paint and even trinkets, in a process she calls, "Fractal Trinketing."

Bar manager Cyndee Mady said McLaughlin's unique artistry might become another draw for patrons to the tavern. Terry B. Enstad has owned the tavern for 22 years, living her entire life in the southern OC neighborhood of Canemah where her father, Dean, was the local gunsmith.

"Our tagline is 'Quirky was probably invented here,' and this may just put us on the map," Mady said. "Trees, fairies, foxes and other woodland creatures can be found in the details, as well as a replica of the tavern itself, and even some flower pennies, a nod to our previous failed penny bar." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sz6ju_0f5So1EG00

Enstad hired McLaughlin to do some artwork in 2016, and they subsequently developed a friendship, which led to additional commissions. McLaughlin's work can be seen throughout the bar on signs, gates, the back bar, chalkboards and even in the men's room. She worked at Falls View as a bartender for a short while.

"I will always be grateful for Terry Bee giving me so much faith, opportunity and artistic freedom to get me where I am now," McLaughlin said. "I feel truly in full bloom now and wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for her."

Oregon City News

