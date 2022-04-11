56-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in the Bronx

A mother of two was dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx on Saturday morning. Bjana James, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive by a sibling inside an apartment at NYCHA's Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section before 3:00 am. She had a knife stuck in her chest, and her throat had been slashed. They immediately called the police.
FORT GEORGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men held a man at gunpoint inside his apartment building in Manhattan and stole over $100,000 in cash Wednesday morning, according to police. Around 3:50 a.m., the two suspects followed the 27-year-old victim inside his apartment building lobby in the vicinity of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street, officials said. […]
FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A trio beat a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx, then stole her sneakers and cellphone, police said Tuesday. The teen was approached from behind by three people, all believed to be teens around 16 to 18 years old, on March 15 on Valentine Avenue near East 194th Street, officials said. […]
A suspect in an ultimately fatal shoving attack in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood turned herself in to police the morning of March 22, the New York Police Department said. Lauren Pazienza, a 26-year-old from Port Jefferson, Long Island, was charged manslaughter after she surrendered to the NYPD accompanied by an attorney.
On February 25, 2006, a 911 call reporting a grisly discovery in a remote area of Brooklyn frequented by sex workers would eventually lead to one of the city’s most unsettling murder cases. Det. Christopher Debernardo, NYPD, 75th Precinct, Brooklyn, arrived on the scene and observed what appeared to...
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Northwell Health employee inside a parking garage in New Hyde Park. Quay-Sean Renard Hines, 30, of Bay Shore, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the death of his ex-girlfriend, 33-year-old Amelia Laguerre. She was shot […]
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of a man they say repeatedly stabbed a man in the Bronx last month. Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old George Akino. He’s wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Edwin Acevedo on March 7. The 30-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive […]
Edgar Emmanuel Oliver, 64, was sentenced in Norfolk Circuit Court Friday to 40 years with 10 suspended conditional on good behavior and completion of probation. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last September.
Police in the Bronx are hunting for the girlfriend of a man accused of gunning down a 24-year-old man from Jamaica on Friday afternoon. New surveillance images were released Sunday of a person of interest following an argument that started in a Dunkin' Donuts and eventually spilled out onto the street where the fatal shot was fired.
A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
The parents of an apparently severely malnourished 8-year-old Bronx boy who died nearly 10 months ago have been arrested on murder, manslaughter and aggravated manslaughter charged in his death, authorities say. Little Joseph Barney was discovered by his mother unconscious at their 214th Street apartment on June 1, officials have...
CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A gunman shot a woman in the face outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn Monday night, police said Tuesday. The suspect, who knows the victim, walked up to her around 10 p.m. and opened fire. She was struck in the face and right arm, police said. EMS rushed the victim to the […]
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Suspects in a black vehicle circled a Brooklyn block three times before slowing and opening fire in a shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and injured a relative, police said Wednesday. The gunman popped out of a sunroof and fired at least eight times, fatally striking Kade Lewin and injuring a […]
Rosario appeared in court last week to address the charges and there Assistant District Attorney Andrew Kluger requested that she be held without bail as she abducted a “complete stranger” and had allegedly “tortured him for 24 hours.”
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man attacked and threatened an MTA employee after she tried to rope off a turnstile Sunday morning, police said Thursday. The woman, an on-duty booth attendant, was roping off a turnstile area due to a service change at the Franklin Avenue Station. Police said as she was doing this, […]
A man from Newark was sentenced to 375 years in prison for murdering three people and attempting to kill three more. Police say Jeremy Arrington entered a Newark home in 2016 armed with a loaded firearm. He tied up, tortured and stabbed a brother and sister. A woman was also shot.
NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
Comments / 2