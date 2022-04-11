ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Lincoln, Payne by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 02:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EDT Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lincoln; Noble; Payne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lincoln, east central Noble and Payne Counties through 945 PM CDT At 902 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Perkins, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Cushing, Perkins, Yale, Glencoe, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Quay and Ingalls. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:35 AM CDT Friday the stage was 1.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate near flood stage with a maximum value of 2.0 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 1.8 Fri 9 am CDT 1.7 1.5 1.5
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Lumber City...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 02/01/1963. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening between 800 PM and 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Several thousand acres of agricultural and lowland become inundated. At 19.0 feet, Thousands of acres of agricultural land are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Black River West 15.0 16.7 Fri 9 am CDT 17.8 18.3 18.7
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Menominee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan...Wisconsin Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette Counties. For the Menominee River...including McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Menominee River near McAllister. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Water approaches River Drive and Shore Drive west of Wallace in Menominee County, Michigan. Water approaches South Park Road east of Porterfield. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 04/23/1952. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Water levels can rise and fall quickly in the vicinity of ice jams. Those with interests along rivers and tributary streams should be alert for rapidly fluctuating water levels in the vicinity of ice jams. Never drive through flooded roads or around closed road barricades. The barricades are there for your safety due to the potential for ice jam releases or continued flooding. Target Area: Aroostook FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Maine, including the following county, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying areas and farm fields between St. David and Lille. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1231 PM EDT, the public and New Brunswick Power officials reported a large ice jam between Lille and Van Buren. Minor flooding is already occurring upstream in the farm fields with water rising. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Madawaska, Van Buren, Lille, Grand Isle, Hamlin and Cyr Plantation. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening between 800 PM and 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Extensive flooding of agricultural land is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 25.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 26.0 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 25.5 Fri 10 am CD 25.7 25.8 25.9
MADISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening between 800 PM and 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY, APRIL 23 TO SATURDAY, APRIL 30 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Saturday, April 23 to Saturday, April 30. * IMPACTS...At 45.0 feet, Water under some buildings around Fort Adams, Mississippi. At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 44.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday, April 23 to a crest of 49.5 feet Wednesday, April 27. It will then fall below flood stage Friday, April 29. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 44.5 Fri 10 am CD 44.7 45.2 45.6
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 29.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Friday was 29.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.5 feet early Monday morning. Initial crest from recent rain/melt. A secondary rise is possible after the forecast period from additional melt. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 12:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 26.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.0 feet around Sunday morning. After that, it is expected to begin a slow fall early next week and could fall below flood stage by mid week. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 26.1 Fri 9 AM 29.5 29.5 27.5 30.0 1 AM 4/17
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Marshall; Ohio WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 03:42:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated this evening. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Elliston down to Hazleton. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near Edwardsport should crest early this weekend. The Wabash River near Montezuma should crest Saturday night. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of Montezuma begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 14.9 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. Agricultural damage begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 30.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday morning and continue rising to a crest of 33.5 feet Wednesday evening. Initial crest from recent rain/melt. A secondary rise is possible after the forecast period from additional melt. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark; Franklin; Madison WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Clark, Madison and Franklin OH Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gibson, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated this evening. Target Area: Gibson; Knox The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Elliston down to Hazleton. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near Edwardsport should crest early this weekend. The Wabash River near Montezuma should crest Saturday night. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Hazleton. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Flood waters cover the Hazleton softball field. Pottsville Road is underwater and impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano; Waupaca The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca Counties. For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, APRIL 23 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wolf River near Shiocton. * WHEN...Until Saturday, April 23. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding is confined to lowland and agricultural land. The entire boat landing in Shiocton is under several feet of floodwaters. Water is surrounding lowland areas around homes on Mill and Island Streets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Friday was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.9 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.8 feet on 05/01/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

