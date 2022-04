Volkswagen has recently announced its plan to increase the possible achievable range of its MEB platform to 700 km or 435 miles. This will likely impact upcoming models that have not yet been launched, but it could also increase the range of its existing models, either as a standalone upgrade, or as part of a future facelift for the likes of the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5, as well as the new ID Buzz.

CARS ・ 4 HOURS AGO