St. Patrick’s Day has now come and gone, and both Nike and Nike SB have nothing but hangovers to show for it. While both had prepared commemorative colorways beforehand, delays seemed to have gotten in the way, as many of these previously revealed offerings have missed the celebration. It’s likely this Dunk Low, too, was slated to make an appearance — and it still might, though much later than expected.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 28 DAYS AGO