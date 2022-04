Over the past few weeks a number of rumours have been circulating on what we can expect from the iPhone 14 expected to be launched later this year by Apple sometime during September 2022. Rumours are suggesting that the notch at the top of the screen will be made smaller and the iPhone 14 Pro will be equipped with a 48 megapixel camera and a slightly larger camera enclosure on the rear. Rumours are also circulating about the ability to capture 8K Video, and 6.1 and 6.7″ Sizes with no 5.4″ mini option, and that the next iPhone will feature 20% thinner display bezels.

