Chicago, IL

Jason Robertson's two second-period goals boost Stars over Blackhawks

By Field Level Media
Reuters
 4 days ago
Jason Robertson buoyed the Dallas Stars’ playoff hopes, scoring two goals in the second period to help them beat the host Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Sunday.

Roope Hintz finished with a goal and two assists, Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin each had a goal and an assist, Jamie Benn also scored, and Ryan Suter had two assists. Jake Oettinger made 36 saves for the Stars, who moved two points ahead of Vegas for the second wild-card berth in the Western Conference.

Kirby Dach had a goal and an assist, Philipp Kurashev, Jonathan Toews and Boris Katchouk also scored, and Patrick Kane had two assists for the Blackhawks. Kevin Lankinen allowed five goals on 20 shots before he was replaced by Collin Delia, who stopped nine of 10 shots.

Early in the first period, Riley Stillman received a two-minute minor for kneeling on Alex Radulov. In the last second of the power play, Benn scored on a backhand shot to give Dallas a 1-0 lead.

Kurashev answered back and got Chicago on the board with a deflected shot 8:09 into the first to tie it 1-1.

Two minutes later, Radek Faksa served an interference penalty against Alex DeBrincat. The Hawks would take the lead on a wrist shot by Toews.

Then it was DeBrincat’s turn to sit in the box after getting whistled for interfering with Luke Glendening. The Stars drew even when Pavelski evened it up on a tip-in with 6:15 left in the period. Seguin and John Klingberg got assists on the goal.

Just 1:47 into the second period, the Stars took the 3-2 lead on a wrister by Hintz.

At the 9:11 mark of the second, Katchouk would get a slap shot that slipped through Oettinger’s legs to tie it 3-3.

Dallas didn’t waste time answering, after Robertson scored two minutes later to give the Stars another one-goal lead. Robertson scored again 14:32 into the second to make it 5-3 Dallas.

The Blackhawks switched goaltenders in the third period, with Delia replacing Lankinen.

Seguin got the wraparound with 4:35 left in the third to give Dallas a 6-3 lead.

Chicago wasn’t finished, when Dach narrowed the Stars’ lead to make it 6-4 at the 17:03 mark of the third.

The Hawks pulled their goalie soon after, but failed to tie it up. Shots were 40-30 in favor of the hosts.

--Field Level Media

