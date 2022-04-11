Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Grant, Miami, Wabash by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday evening at 6 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Chocolay River near Harvey affecting Marquette County. .With no additional significant precipitation for the next few days and decreased snow melt due to colder weather, river levels are expected to fall slowly into the weekend. By this evening, waters are expected to recede below flood stage. For the Chocolay River...including Harvey...minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Chocolay River near Harvey. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water inundates the entire parking lot at the M-28 bridge...and the fishing pier begins to be submerged. Water inundates low lying areas along Timber Lane and Riverside Road downstream of the river gauge site * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 10.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM EDT Friday was 10.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below 10.0 feet Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.1 feet on 04/16/2002. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO