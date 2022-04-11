High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS
weather.gov
4 days ago
Effective: 2022-04-11 14:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: High winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers. Severe turbulence near the mountains...
Effective: 2022-03-21 16:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Hays County in south central Texas Guadalupe County in south central Texas West central Gonzales County in south central Texas East central Bexar County in south central Texas Southeastern Comal County in south central Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 443 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randolph AFB, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Randolph AFB, McQueeney, St. Hedwig, Marion, Kingsbury, Santa Clara, New Berlin, Staples, Zuehl, Geronimo, Zorn, Converse and Redwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-22 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Dallam; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Roberts; Sherman; Wheeler HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle, northern half of the Texas Panhandle, and Gray and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Effective: 2022-03-23 03:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Johnson; Southeast Carter; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Carter, Unicoi, Johnson and Southeast Monroe Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-03-23 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Dangerous crosswinds will impact U.S. Highways 64 and 87 in northeast New Mexico.
Effective: 2022-03-22 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The high winds have decreased across the area.
Effective: 2022-03-22 10:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along U.S Highways 56, 64 and 87. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing and drifting snow will be possible through the late morning before temperatures begin to warm. This could reduce visibility.
Effective: 2022-03-22 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Kiowa; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stafford; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING High winds across the area today are starting to diminish as sunset approaches. Therefore, the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
Effective: 2022-03-21 08:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Southern Meade County Plains, the Custer County Plains and the Pennington County Plains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Effective: 2022-03-22 14:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Phillips, Smith, Jewell, Rooks, Osborne and Mitchell Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-03-22 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Las Animas, Baca, and Prowers Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, especially on east west oriented roadways.
Effective: 2022-03-20 13:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Sustained winds up to 45 mph and gusts over 65 mph are possible across the higher elevations. * WHERE...Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Holbrook and Yale. This includes Interstate 84 from the Utah border to the Interstate 86 interchange. * WHEN...through 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds are possible along with possible power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-03-21 12:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Southern Hidalgo HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Inland Kenedy, Southern Hidalgo, Inland Willacy and Inland Cameron Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Western Magic Valley HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Magic Valley and Southern Twin Falls County. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. Strongest winds will occur between noon and 3 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-03-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO...THE PERMIAN BASIN...AND TRANS PECOS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE PERMIAN BASIN...TRANS PECOS...AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WEST TEXAS AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...For the Warning...This afternoon into evening. For the Watch...Monday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. On Monday, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * RFTI...4 to 5 or near critical to critical.
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Harper, Woods, Ellis, Woodward, Roger Mills, Dewey and Custer Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Decatur, Norton, Sheridan, Graham and Gove Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow is anticipated to still be ongoing for the start of the High Wind Warning which may create some areas of reduced visibilities.
Effective: 2022-03-20 12:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northerly winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Kings Canyon NP, Yosemite NP outside of the valley, Sequoia NP and Upper San Joaquin River. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
Comments / 0