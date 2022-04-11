ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea County, NM

High Wind Watch issued for Northern Lea County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Sequoia NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Sequoia NP HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Higher elevations of Sequoia NP. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 10 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Northern Foot Hills, Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Bennett County, the Northern Foot Hills and Oglala Lakota County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lea County, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 10:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chaves County Plains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Chaves County Plains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur during mid-to-late afternoon.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Kings Canyon NP, Upper San Joaquin River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Kings Canyon NP; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Sustained northeast winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts near 60 mph possible. * WHERE...The higher elevations of the Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County portions of the Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...From late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging wind gusts could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along U.S Highways 56, 64 and 87. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing and drifting snow will be possible through the late morning before temperatures begin to warm. This could reduce visibility.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, `Pull Aside, Stay Alive`. Target Area: Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Castle Rock, Limon, and Southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. A few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Wind Watch
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles and Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that could be impacted by strong winds include Interstate 5 and Highway 33.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Floyd, Hale, Hall, Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Floyd; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and the Panhandle of Texas. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will reduce visibilities to less than a mile for many areas.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hansford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region late tonight through late Tuesday night. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands, Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR ALL WEST AND CENTRAL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Warm, windy, and dry conditions return today with critical fire weather conditions for all areas along and east of the central mountain chain. Critical fire weather conditions will focus in western and central New Mexico Saturday, as the far eastern plains will be cooler and more stable behind a back door cold front tonight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. The Red FLag warning remains in effect today. * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Northeast Highlands and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mph Friday and Saturday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values ranging from 4 to 10 percent both days. * IMPACTS....Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR ALL WEST AND CENTRAL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Warm, windy, and dry conditions return today with critical fire weather conditions for all areas along and east of the central mountain chain. Critical fire weather conditions will focus in western and central New Mexico Saturday, as the far eastern plains will be cooler and more stable behind a back door cold front tonight. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...All of the west and central areas from 12 pm to 8 pm MDT. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values between 5 and 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sunflower by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening between 800 PM and 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Sunflower The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Sunflower River At Sunflower affecting Sunflower County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Sunflower River At Sunflower. * WHEN...From this evening to Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Field west of river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 22.0 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Sunflower River Sunflower 21.0 20.5 Fri 10 am CD 21.6 22.0 21.3
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Seminole County through 130 PM EDT At 1250 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Geneva. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oviedo, Chuluota and Geneva. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Muskingum; Tuscarawas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Broward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Broward FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Broward. * WHEN...Until 315 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1250 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Dania Beach, Wilton Manors, Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport, Port Everglades, Ravenswood Estates, Estates Of Fort Lauderdale, Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Oak Point, Hollywood Downtown and Fort Lauderdale Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 221...222...and 224 through 237 which includes the San Luis Valley...the Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains...Fremont County...Teller County and all of the southeast plains Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224, 225, 229, and 230 which includes the San Luis Valley...the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains...and Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...225... 229 AND 230 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...225...229 AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224...225...229 and 230. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy