Wind Advisory issued for Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following counties, Broward and Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 245 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1251 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hialeah, Hollywood, Miramar, Miami Gardens, Hallandale, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa- Locka, West Park, Miami Shores, Golden Glades, Ojus, Hard Rock Stadium, Pinewood, Westview, West Little River, Pembroke Park and Bay Harbor Islands. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0