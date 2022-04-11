ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culberson County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Culberson County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 14:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Broward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Broward FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Broward. * WHEN...Until 315 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1250 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Dania Beach, Wilton Manors, Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport, Port Everglades, Ravenswood Estates, Estates Of Fort Lauderdale, Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Oak Point, Hollywood Downtown and Fort Lauderdale Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands, Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR ALL WEST AND CENTRAL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Warm, windy, and dry conditions return today with critical fire weather conditions for all areas along and east of the central mountain chain. Critical fire weather conditions will focus in western and central New Mexico Saturday, as the far eastern plains will be cooler and more stable behind a back door cold front tonight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. The Red FLag warning remains in effect today. * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Northeast Highlands and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mph Friday and Saturday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values ranging from 4 to 10 percent both days. * IMPACTS....Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
County
Culberson County, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday evening at 6 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Chocolay River near Harvey affecting Marquette County. .With no additional significant precipitation for the next few days and decreased snow melt due to colder weather, river levels are expected to fall slowly into the weekend. By this evening, waters are expected to recede below flood stage. For the Chocolay River...including Harvey...minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Chocolay River near Harvey. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water inundates the entire parking lot at the M-28 bridge...and the fishing pier begins to be submerged. Water inundates low lying areas along Timber Lane and Riverside Road downstream of the river gauge site * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 10.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM EDT Friday was 10.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below 10.0 feet Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.1 feet on 04/16/2002. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above the freezing mark this morning.
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anasco, Hormigueros, Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez, San German by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:15:00 Expires: 2022-04-15 22:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Anasco; Hormigueros; Las Marias; Maricao; Mayaguez; San German FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Adjuntas, Anasco, Hormigueros, Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez and northern San German. * WHEN...Until 515 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 212 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in urban and small stream flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Coastal Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 14:27:00 Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Coastal Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE SOUTHEASTERN COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO .Gusty winds have been reported along the southern coastal plains. Sustained winds of 18 mph have been reported at Camp Santiago, with gusts above 25 mph. RH values have fallen into the upper 30s. Fuels and soils remain dry. Critical fire weather conditions are expected or occurring. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHEASTERN COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM AST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 014, which includes the southeast coastal plains of Puerto Rico. * WIND...Sustained winds exceeding 18 mph, with frequent stronger gusts close to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values remaining into the mid to upper 30s. * THUNDERSTORMS...None. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wind Advisory#The High Wind Watch
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR ALL WEST AND CENTRAL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Warm, windy, and dry conditions return today with critical fire weather conditions for all areas along and east of the central mountain chain. Critical fire weather conditions will focus in western and central New Mexico Saturday, as the far eastern plains will be cooler and more stable behind a back door cold front tonight. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...All of the west and central areas from 12 pm to 8 pm MDT. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values between 5 and 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Wet snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations around 2 to 3 inches between 2000 and 3000 feet and 3 to 6 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 78.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to a crest of around 81.5 feet by late in the week next week. It is expected to remain above flood stage through the next seven days. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 78.4 Fri 9 AM 79.8 80.7 81.3 81.5 7 AM 4/19
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening between 800 PM and 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Several thousand acres of agricultural and lowland become inundated. At 19.0 feet, Thousands of acres of agricultural land are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Black River West 15.0 16.7 Fri 9 am CDT 17.8 18.3 18.7
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Lumber City...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 02/01/1963. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Target Area: Glades A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Glades County through 245 PM EDT At 155 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Brighton Seminole Reservation, or 12 miles south of Basinger, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Buckhead Ridge, Brighton Seminole Reservation and Okee Tantie Recreation Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern San Miguel County; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Northeast Highlands; Quay County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Estancia Valley, Guadalupe County, Quay County, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...Until 4 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on north-south oriented roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of blowing dust will be possible.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Muskingum; Tuscarawas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 221...222...and 224 through 237 which includes the San Luis Valley...the Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains...Fremont County...Teller County and all of the southeast plains Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224, 225, 229, and 230 which includes the San Luis Valley...the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains...and Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...225... 229 AND 230 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...225...229 AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224...225...229 and 230. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 221...222...and 224 through 237 which includes the San Luis Valley...the Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains...Fremont County...Teller County and all of the southeast plains Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224, 225, 229, and 230 which includes the San Luis Valley...the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains...and Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 221 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low humidity, which is in effect until 7 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 221. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Timing...Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches above 6000 feet with isolated amounts up to 12 inches over higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6000 feet. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong wind gusts can blow down branches and topple trees.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 221...222...and 224 through 237 which includes the San Luis Valley...the Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains...Fremont County...Teller County and all of the southeast plains Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224, 225, 229, and 230 which includes the San Luis Valley...the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains...and Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222...226...227...228...231...232...233 234...235...236 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222...226...227...228 231...232...233...234...235...236 and 237. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds will shift to the northeast but remain gusty late this afternoon across northeastern portions of the southeast plains, especially Kiowa and Prowers Counties, as a cold front backs across the plains. * Timing...Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BACA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy