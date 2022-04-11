TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS debuts in India with 1.4-inch AMOLED display

Rely on the Garmin epix (Gen 2) active smartwatch to monitor your health 24/7 for up to 16 days on a single battery. Designed with a bright AMOLED display and a sapphire lens, data and notifications look clear. Moreover, this active smartwatch provides advanced health and fitness stats. This includes stress tracking, sleep with scores and insights, and Body-Battery energy monitoring. Additionally, the Garmin epix (Gen 2) also keeps up with an active lifestyle, tracking activity in the gym, climbing, golfing, surfing, skiing, and more. Furthermore, this smartwatch is perfect for outdoor ventures. With multi-band frequency and multi-GNSS support, it provides accurate GPS positioning. And, with preloaded TopoActive maps, it offers free access to download multi-continent maps from around the world. Finally, receive notifications for text messages, incoming calls, calendar reminders, social media updates, and more. Overall, you can even download songs and playlists directly to the watch via Wi-Fi.

ELECTRONICS ・ 28 DAYS AGO