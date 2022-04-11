ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS debuts in India with 1.4-inch AMOLED display

By Nishit Rudra Raghuwanshi
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premium smartwatch segment in India is being ruled by brands like Apple and Samsung. Now, new players are also trying their best to get a hold in this segment. In a recent development, a Beijing-based company Mobvoi has rolled out TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS in India. A...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Brelyon Ultra Reality Display Mimics Immersive 3D Without a VR Headset

Metaverse-style immersion would seem to require dedicated VR or AR hardware to fully draw audiences in, but one company is offering an eyewear-free alternative. The Brelyon Ultra Reality monitor projects panoramic and cinema-scale virtual images with added depth. As you lean in to peer inside, you'll see an image that appears to float 5 feet in the distance with a 101-degree field of view.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Under-display Face ID will debut in iPhone 15 Pro using Samsung tech, claims report

A report today claims that Apple will introduce under-display Face ID on the iPhone 15 Pro next year, and that it will use technology developed by Samsung. It is expected that the Cupertino company will continue working toward a vision of the iPhone as “a single slab of glass,” with an all-display front. Hiding biometric authentication beneath the screen will be part of that journey for sure – the question, however, is how and when …
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

We may have to wait longer to see an 11-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display

It seems that Apple may have to wait a bit longer to introduce Mini-LED technology to the smaller variant of its iPad Pro lineup. We received information from a very reliable source claiming that Apple won’t be using these panels in the 11-inch iPad Pro, and it seems that Apple may also consider making us wait a bit longer to receive a Mini-LED Studio Display.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Amoled#Ultra#Ticwatch Pro 3#Premium#Mobvoi#Qualcomm#Indian#Rs 29 999#Amazon India#Corning Gorilla
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra users reporting GPS problems

Samsung launched its new Galaxy S22 range of smartphones recently, the top model in the lineup is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Now there are reports of some owners of the Galaxy S22 Ultra having issues with GPS on the new Samsung flagship. Owners of the handset who have had...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro review: in pictures

All watches today have wrist-based heart rate sensors and other sensors designed to provide you with data on your overall health and wellness. The newest Mobvoi watch adds a second optical heart rate sensor focused on measuring the health of your arteries.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Some Galaxy S22 Ultra users report broken GPS functionality

The recently-released flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra seems to be experiencing some issues recently, reports SamMobile. Apparently, some people have been experiencing the issue in which their new Galaxy S22 Ultra losing GPS connectivity. Some users report Galaxy S22 Ultra has a GPS-related issue. It seems that some users have experienced...
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Garmin epix (Gen 2) smartwatch offers a 16-day battery life and a vibrant AMOLED display

Rely on the Garmin epix (Gen 2) active smartwatch to monitor your health 24/7 for up to 16 days on a single battery. Designed with a bright AMOLED display and a sapphire lens, data and notifications look clear. Moreover, this active smartwatch provides advanced health and fitness stats. This includes stress tracking, sleep with scores and insights, and Body-Battery energy monitoring. Additionally, the Garmin epix (Gen 2) also keeps up with an active lifestyle, tracking activity in the gym, climbing, golfing, surfing, skiing, and more. Furthermore, this smartwatch is perfect for outdoor ventures. With multi-band frequency and multi-GNSS support, it provides accurate GPS positioning. And, with preloaded TopoActive maps, it offers free access to download multi-continent maps from around the world. Finally, receive notifications for text messages, incoming calls, calendar reminders, social media updates, and more. Overall, you can even download songs and playlists directly to the watch via Wi-Fi.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
TechRadar

This week has seen the biggest graphics card price drops yet at Newegg and Amazon

If you've been patiently waiting for a GPU at a decent price then it could almost be go time - we're now dangerously close to MSRP on a number of Nvidia and AMD cards. This week specifically has seen some of the deepest falls in graphics card prices at leading online retailers in both the US and UK. We've always got an eye on the market here at TechRadar and, while things are moving quickly, we reckon we've just observed the biggest drops yet at leading retailers like Amazon and Newegg.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

One of the best PS5 SSDs is now down to its lowest-ever price

We've seen some fantastic PS5 SDD deals recently, but this one takes the cake. Amazon has dropped the price of one of the best PS5 SSDs to its lowest-ever price – and you won't want to miss out. The WD Black SN850 1TB Gaming SSD with heatsink is available...
VIDEO GAMES
US News and World Report

Japan's Suzuki to Invest $1.4 Billion for EVs at India Factory

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor plans to invest 104.4 billion rupees ($1.37 billion) in its India factory to produce electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries, Maruti Suzuki India, majority-owned by the Japanese carmaker, said on Sunday. It is the first major EV plan announced by Maruti Suzuki for India in...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

How to clean your Xbox Series X

Unplug your Xbox Series X from the mains first and remove the large sticker at the back of the console and the one at the bottom to reveal the screws beneath them. Use a T8 screwdriver bit to remove the screws. Once done, unclip the console case. Carefully vacuum any...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

How to use the Microsoft Store in Windows 11

Smartphone users are used to the idea of downloading apps, games, movies, and more from a store. iPhone users have Apple's App Store, and Android users have Google's Play Store. On the desktop side, an app store is a slightly newer idea. However, it's something that has been available to...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft sounds the alarm over new cunning Windows malware

The Chinese state-sponsored threat actor Hafnium has been found using a brand new malware to maintain access on a breached Windows endpoint, with the help of hidden scheduled tasks, Microsoft has announced. The Microsoft Detection and Response Team (DART) says the group has been leveraging a so far unknown vulnerability...
SOFTWARE
CNBC

Elon Musk could try to run three major companies at once — the last known CEO who did it is now an international fugitive

Elon Musk's bid to acquire Twitter might have an undesirable side-effect for the billionaire: adding yet another large company to his jam-packed schedule. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has offered to buy every Twitter share he doesn't already own — 90.8% of the company — in a deal worth roughly $43 billion, according to a regulatory filing disclosed on Thursday. The deal would add another of the world's largest companies to Musk's ownership portfolio: Tesla and SpaceX are already a trillion-dollar company and a multibillion-dollar company, respectively.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

How to maintain Windows 11 on your PC with its free tools

Remember when you first got your PC? It felt fast and responsive, right? And how about today? The chances are that it doesn't feel anywhere near as speedy. Thankfully, there are steps you can take to restore your computer to its former glory, without spending a penny. Windows itself offers free tools to help you maintain a PC or laptop running Windows 11.
COMPUTERS
Billboard

Deal Alert: These Lil Nas X-Approved Earbuds Are On Sale for $164

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Deal alert! Ultimate Ears wireless earbuds dropped to their lowest price ever, but there’s a small catch: You only have one day to get your hands on this limited deal. The Lil Nas X-approved UE Fits earbuds went on sale Friday (April 15) for $164 (regularly $249). The 24-hour sale will last until Friday night at 11:59 p.m. PT. UE Fits are...
RETAIL
TechRadar

Can the right cloud provider address the sustainability problem?

When it's applied well, technology helps organizations to thrive, innovate, and be competitive. Today’s digital landscape boasts a wealth of new business models, cost efficiencies and improved bottom lines. The impact of technology on the environment and its contribution to our carbon footprint is often myopically overlooked in organizational strategy and planning though. A peer-reviewed study stated in 2018 if the IT industry continues at the current rate, the sector will contribute to 14% of the global carbon emissions by 2040.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy