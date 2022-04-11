Behati Prinsloo goes sheer daring in see-through number at Daily Front Row's Fashion LA Awards

Behati Prinsloo flashed some skin at the Daily Front Row's Sixth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

The model, 33, attended the event in a sheer, sleeveless black gown that clung to her slender figure.

The garment's translucence revealed her bra and underwear combination underneath.

In the center of her chest sat a painting of a woman, possibly the Virgin Mary.

She walked in a pair of open-toed high heels, and her feet were covered in black stockings that resembled the material her dress was made from.

The Namibia native left her dirty blonde hair messy and allowed it to fall in any and every direction.

The gray eyeshadow on her lids gave her eyes a smoky look.

Prisnloo posed for a number of pictures at the event including one with Brazilian model Alessandro Ambrosio.

Ambrosio donned a white jacket with the collar sticking straight up over a silk dress slit down the side and revealing part of her strong leg.

She stood in a pair of long black boots that continued all the way up to her knees.

While Prinsloo was able to make it to the event, her husband Adam Levine was noticeably absent from the star-studded festivities.

The couple started dating in 2012. After briefly splitting up in 2013, they two figured things out and became engaged. They got married in Mexico in the summer of 2014.

Prinsloo and Levine share two children: 5-year-old Dusty and 4-year-old Gio.

Daily Front Row Fashion Awards 2022 HONOREES

Brandon Maxwell - Designer Of The Year

Paris Hilton - Fashion Entrepreneur

Russell James - Lifetime Achievement

Elizabeth Stewart - Fashion Visionary

Barbie - Fashion Influencer

Maeve Reilly - Style Curator Award

Bryce Scarlett - Hair Artist Of The Year

Adam Ballheim - Music Stylist Of The Year