Boston, MA

Red Sox visit the Tigers to open 3-game series

9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0f5SeFHv00

Boston Red Sox (1-2) vs. Detroit Tigers (1-2)

Detroit; Monday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0); Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -119, Tigers -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers open a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Detroit had a 77-85 record overall and a 42-39 record in home games last season. The Tigers averaged 2.8 extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

Boston went 92-70 overall and 43-38 in road games last season. The Red Sox averaged 8.9 hits per game last season while batting a collective .261 and slugging .449.

INJURIES: Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (right rib stress fracture), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

