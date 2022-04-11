Tap, Jazz and Ballet

Miranda Lambert shared some bittersweet news with fans back in November – but she looked incredible while doing so. The country singer announced the end of her live performances for the year, revealing she was heading home to Nashville for the holidays by sharing a gorgeous photo of herself singing on stage. The image saw Miranda with her back to the camera facing her adoring crowd, with the stage lights creating a beautiful halo of light around her.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO