Tap, Jazz and Ballet

Virginia National Ballet is finishing its ninth season with the revival of the popular ballet “Snow White,” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas on March 26. “Snow White,” originally presented by the ballet in 2017, is choreographed by the ballet’s artistic director, Rafik Hegab. Virginia National Ballet was scheduled to present “Snow White” in early 2020 both at the Historic Palace Theater in Cape Charles, Va., and the Hylton Center, but both productions had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments / 0