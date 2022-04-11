Flash Book Sale!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Your favorite book can be one visit away. The Knox County Public Library is hosting their Spring Book Sale after a 3-year hiatus. On March 24-26 Central United Methodist Church will be hosting this special one-time sale. Friends of the Library members will be eligible to shop first on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The sale will open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

