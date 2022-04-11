Swiss vaccination panel chief says he was kidnap victim

The bodies of more than 900 Ukrainian civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces, according to a local police chief.Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv‘s regional police force, said the bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He said 95 per cent had died from gunshot wounds. “Consequently, we understand that people were simply executed in the streets,” Mr Nebytov told reporters, adding that more bodies were being found every day.Meanwhile, an adviser to Ukraine’s ministry of internal affairs has claimed that the captain of Russia’s flagship Moskva warship died...

EUROPE ・ 1 HOUR AGO