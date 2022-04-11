ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Swiss vaccination panel chief says he was kidnap victim

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

ZURICH (Reuters) – The head of Switzerland’s vaccination advisory commission has identified himself as the victim of a brief kidnapping last month that led to a fatal shootout with police. Several Swiss media published a...

Comments / 0

