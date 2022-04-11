ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Music India to Make Bollywood Debut With Jjust Music Partnership, Tiger Shroff Single

By Naman Ramachandran
 4 days ago
Warner Music India is set to make its debut in Bollywood soundtracks via a strategic partnership with Jjust Music.

The deal will see Warner Music India make its first foray into marquee Bollywood releases, while Jjust Music’s artists will benefit from being plugged into Warner Music’s global network.

The partnership’s first joint release will be an English-language pop track by Bollywood star Tiger Shroff .

Jjust Music was launched by Bollywood producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani in 2019 and the label is known for singles, including “Vande Mataram” featuring Tiger Shroff, “Prada” featuring Alia Bhatt, and “Muskurayega India” featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurana, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

Launched in 2020, Warner Music India’s roster includes Diljit Dosanjh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval.

Bhagnani said: “Jjust Music emerged from an ambition to create pathbreaking music content and provide independent Indian artists a platform, while supporting them with our experience, expertise, and resources. Giving Indian music and artists the same exposure, support and opportunities as international music, this collaboration would only boost confidence and enhance quality of the music created by artists on our roster.”

Jay Mehta, MD, Warner Music India and SAARC, said: “This collaboration will help us add value to our artists’ careers by offering support in a huge range of areas from live shows to brand partnerships. We’re eager to get into the Bollywood scene, but just as motivated to give a platform to talented and interesting artists performing non-film music.”

Alfonso Perez-Soto , president, emerging markets, Warner Recorded Music, added: “Jackky has a brought energy, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial flare to the Indian music market and he’s just the sort of person we love to work with. This deal will see Jjust’s artists benefit from our global network while Warner Music makes its Bollywood debut.”

