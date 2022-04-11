Warming up quickly today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You might need long sleeves or even a light jacket this morning, but temperatures climb quickly through the day. We’ll just need t-shirts and sunglasses by the afternoon.

After that cool start, highs reach the mid 80s today, which is above average, but the humidity stays quite low. Expect plenty of blue sky and sunshine today.

It won’t be as cool tonight with lows in the low 60s. Tuesday should be even warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity slowly builds, but it should still feel comfortable tomorrow and Wednesday.

By Thursday, a cold front stalls just to our north and introduces a few showers back into the forecast. We have a 20% chance Thursday and a 30% chance Friday. Widespread storms are not expected, but a few passing showers will develop.

The front remains to our north into next week, so highs stay above average in the mid to upper 80s.

