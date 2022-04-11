ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Warming up quickly today

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5Fy0_0f5SWBOf00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You might need long sleeves or even a light jacket this morning, but temperatures climb quickly through the day. We’ll just need t-shirts and sunglasses by the afternoon.

After that cool start, highs reach the mid 80s today, which is above average, but the humidity stays quite low. Expect plenty of blue sky and sunshine today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CxICw_0f5SWBOf00

It won’t be as cool tonight with lows in the low 60s. Tuesday should be even warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity slowly builds, but it should still feel comfortable tomorrow and Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0biwzo_0f5SWBOf00

By Thursday, a cold front stalls just to our north and introduces a few showers back into the forecast. We have a 20% chance Thursday and a 30% chance Friday. Widespread storms are not expected, but a few passing showers will develop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVwNk_0f5SWBOf00

The front remains to our north into next week, so highs stay above average in the mid to upper 80s.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Warming Up Ahead of Sunday Storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) - Happy Friday, Utah we have made it to the end of the week! Today's weather will be calm and seasonal as we see clouds gradually decrease from west to east. The clouds are from a weak disturbance that moved in last night. There's not a lot of moisture so any wet weather today is very unlikely, but a light snow shower or two will be possible for the Uinta's early on.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: warm winds today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soaring temperatures this afternoon as readings rise a good 20+ degrees above normal. Much warmer than yesterday. This evening will be mild and pleasant. Rain chances increase to close the workweek. First shower chance arrives tomorrow afternoon as a cold front crosses the area. A mild southwesterly flow will start the day, but once the front passes, winds become northeasterly and start pulling in chilly air off the lake.  Spring begins Sunday at 10:33AM.TONIGHT: FAIR SKIES. LOW 49.ST. PATRICK'S DAY: TURNING CLOUDY WITH AFTERNOON LIGHT SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 60. FRIDAY: CHILLY RAIN. HIGH 43.  
CHICAGO, IL
ABC6.com

Scattered showers today, very warm Friday

Mostly cloudy this morning with showers expected to move into the area by later in the morning. Scattered showers continue into the afternoon with highs staying mild, expect mid 50s. This evening some scattered rain lingering but we gradually dry and clear overnight, lows in the 40s. Friday looks great...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up
WFLA

Sunny and warming quickly, inland showers late

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Happy Friday! We are warming quickly today under sunny skies. Expect temperatures to soar through the 70s and into the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. A decent afternoon sea breeze builds this afternoon, keeping our coastline cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s. Today will be a tad […]
TAMPA, FL
KCBD

Warming up, winding down

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, while still breezy, will bring some wind relief to the South Plains area. Winds will wind down even more as temperatures soar over the next few days. Today the wind will range from about 10 to 20 mph - that’s breezy - with occasional gusts...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FourStates

Warm today before showers and storms return tonight

St. Patrick’s Day will be breezy, cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the middle 70s this afternoon. Rain will begin in SE Kansas this evening, but most will stay dry until after 8pm tonight. Showers and storms will fall across the Four States on and off through tonight and tomorrow. The severe threat will stay well to our south, and rainfall totals will be near an inch for most. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s late tonight and through tomorrow. Enjoy a sunny and warm weekend with temperatures in the 60s and 70s as we enter into the new season of spring. Rain chances increase through the middle of next week as we enter into an active weather pattern.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Weekend Warm-Up

If you are already missing the warmth that we experienced on Wednesday, then you will like what is coming this weekend. While we will not flirt with 70°F like we did Wednesday, we do get back into the low-50s on Saturday and low-60s on Sunday for the first day of Spring. We also clear up from overcast conditions to partly cloudy and mostly sunny conditions for Saturday and Sunday respectively.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Pleasant week ahead; big warm up on the way

A few light showers linger this afternoon, primarily across northwest Montana and without much of an impact. We'll see these showers, primarily in the higher terrain, begin to clear out overnight as high pressure slowly builds in from the west. The big story this week is the warm up arriving...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Showers tomorrow, big warm up on the way

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Madison & Gallatin counties from midnight through 6 PM Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across most lower elevations and within valleys, and up to 5 inches over mountain passes. It's a breezy afternoon across western Montana. A few showers will linger through...
MONTANA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy