ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Dani Alves urges Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona for a 'last dance'

By Arjun Singh Devgan
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Barcelona right-back Dani Alves wants his former teammate Lionel Messi to return to Camp Nou for one 'last dance'...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Dani Alves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Paris Saint Germain#Bar A#Diario Sport#Psg#Catalan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

246
Followers
2K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy