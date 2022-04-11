Austin Ames In 'Cinderella Story' -- 'Memba Him?!

As Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s relationship with girlfriend Victoria Brito heats up, her husband has a new woman of his own.
“After about a year of being ‘single’ I’ve been on a handful of dates with someone new,” Sean Burke tells Page Six exclusively, without revealing the identity of his lady friend.
“It’s taken me a long time to even start dating because of work and adjusting to co-parenting,” adds the businessman, who shares kids Bella, 21, Rowan, 19, Jacob, 16, twins Curran and Caden, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4, with the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star.
“For right now, my...
