San Diego starters produce 2 hitless outings to start season

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Seiya Suzuki homered twice, Drew Smyly pitched five scoreless innings and the Chicago Cubs beat Pittsburgh 2-1, spoiling the Pirates’ home opener. Suzuki connected for leadoff shots in the fifth and seventh. One of the top players in Japan, Suzuki signed an $85 million, five-year contract with the Cubs last month. Smyly permitted three hits and walked none in his Cubs debut. The left-hander agreed to a one-year contract last month.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken made major league history as the first female coach on the field in a regular-season game when she took her spot for the San Francisco Giants against San Diego. The 31-year-old Nakken came in to coach first base for the Giants in the third inning after Antoan Richardson was ejected. When she was announced as Richardson’s replacement, Nakken received a warm ovation from the crowd in San Francisco. She also got a congratulatory handshake from Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer. The Giants won 13-2. The former Sacramento State softball star became the first female coach in the big leagues in 2020. Last week, Rachel Balkovec became the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of an Major League Baseball team. She guided the New York Yankees’ Class A Tampa club.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers reliever Dennis Santana has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list after arriving at the ballpark with symptoms. He was being tested before Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels to determine if he was positive. General manager Chris Young says the team was conferring with Major League Baseball about protocols, and working to determine any necessary contact tracing. Young didn’t say what symptoms Santana had. The move came four days after Santana and the Rangers returned from a season-opening series in Toronto, where all players had to be vaccinated. Every player also had to test last weekend before returning to the United States, and all were negative.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Receiver A.J. Green is coming back to the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal. The seven-time Pro Bowler played in 16 games last season, catching 54 passes for 848 yards and three touchdowns. The 33-year-old is expected to be the team’s No. 2 option next to three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins. He joined the Cardinals last season after playing his first 10 seasons with the Bengals. Green’s first season with the Cardinals was a mixed bag. He was a big piece of the offense during the team’s 10-2 start but wasn’t as productive late when Arizona lost four of five games.
